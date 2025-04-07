Three people arrested for arms smuggling in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Three people were arrested from Naini underpass here on Monday in connection with smuggling arms to other districts, a police official said.

Ten illegal automatic pistols, four country-made pistols and eight empty magazines were recovered from their possession, he said.

Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Yadav said a joint team of Naini police and special operations group launched an operation based on a tip-off. The arrested accused were identified as Prayagraj residents Neeraj Mishra and Satya Prakash Yadav, and Mirzapur resident Sunil Dubey.

A case has been registered under Section 3(25) of the Arms Act, he said.

The DCP said the accused admitted that they used to buy automatic pistols for Rs 26,000 and country-made pistols for Rs 3,500 from Vipin Dubey, a resident of Khanpur under Meja police station limits here.

They then sold the automatic pistols for Rs 30,000 and country-made pistols for Rs 4,500.

DCP Yadav said there are 12 cases registered against Neeraj Mishra in Pratapgarh, Bhadohi and Prayagraj, while Satya Prakash Yadav is named one case at Meja police station. He said this is the first case against Sunil Dubey. PTI RAJ RUK RUK