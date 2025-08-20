Three people dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Daryaganj

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Three people died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Wednesday, an official said.

An information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting of ground and two floors, collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

“Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to hospital,” he said.

Rescue operations were underway till last reports came in. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, officials added. PTI BM SSJ BM MNK MNK