Three people die of asphyxiation while cleaning manhole in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Three workers died after they inhaled a toxic gas while cleaning a sewerage manhole here on Friday, police said.

A 40-year-old worker who first entered the manhole at Kulsumpura in the city collapsed and two others who tried to rescue him also fell unconscious, they said.

One of the three workers was pulled out and rushed to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The bodies of two others were retrieved by the personnel of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The trio was hired by a private agency to clean the sewerage, they said. PTI SJR SJR ROH