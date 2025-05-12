Three people found dead in separate incidents across UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Three people, including an ASHA worker, were found dead in separate places here, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, the body of Anirudh Chaudhary (38), the owner of a coaching centre who went missing on May 5, was found floating in Ganga canal near Belda village under Bhopa police station limits on Sunday evening.

Police said they suspect Chaudhary committed suicide by jumping into the canal.

In the second instance, the body of Sushil Kumar (35) who went missing since Saturday, was found in a drain at Saidpur Nagla village under Charthawal station limits the same evening.

According to Charthawal Station House Officer Jasvir Singh, Sushil Kumar had gone to attend a wedding on Saturday but did not return home ever since.

In the third incident, the body of ASHA worker Juli (34) was found hanging from the ceiling of her house at Kuralsi village under Budhana police station limits on Sunday evening.

Juli's parents have accused her in-laws of allegedly killing her since she did not bear a child. She was married to Dr Rajiv since April 2018, police said.

All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on in each case, they added.