Three people killed in car-bus collision in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) Three people, including a child, were killed and as many were injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a KSRTC bus at Monipally here on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Suresh (52), his wife Ambili (48) and Arjith (7), all natives of Neendoor in the district.

The victims were returning from a temple visit with their families.

According to police, the accident occurred between 11 am and 11.30 am, when the Maruti 800 in which they were travelling lost control and collided with a KSRTC bus travelling in the opposite direction.

All the occupants were taken out of the damaged car and rushed to a private hospital in Monipally, where three of them succumbed to their injuries.

The injured were later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

Kuravilangadu police have started an investigation into the incident.