Three people killed in road accident in Karnataka

Ballari (Karnataka), Dec 1 (PTI) Three people were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in the district, which borders Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday morning, police said.

Advertisment

While three people died on the spot, another occupant of the car was injured, they said.

The incident occurred when they were returning to Ballari via Anantapur in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh from Bengaluru International Airport.

The driver lost control of the car and hit the tree at 4 am, they added.

Advertisment

PTI GMS ROH