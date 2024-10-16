Three people killed in road accident in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Three people were killed early Wednesday morning when their speeding car crashed into a parked trolley in Fatehpur district, police said.

The victims were identified as Manoj Shukla (65), Avinash Chandra Dubey (64) and Kaushal Tiwari (39), police said.

According to Kalyanpur police station SHO Rama Shankar, the incident occurred near the Barouri toll plaza, A speeding car lost control and collided with a parked trolley on the roadside.

Shukla and Dubey died on the spot while Tiwari suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries later, Shankar said.

The victims were travelling from Kanpur to Fatehpur. Their families have been notified and bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Shankar added. PTI COR CDN HIG