Three people killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Gonda (UP), May 14 (PTI) Three people including two brothers were killed in a road accident here when a speeding car ran over them, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Radheshyam Rai said the incident occurred on Monday night when Abhay Singh (21) and his brother Adarsh Singh (19) were travelling on a bike.

They were returning home to Khanpur from Nawabganj when they met their relative Suraj Singh (22). As the three were talking, a speeding car hit them at the Ayodhya-Gonda highway, ASP Rai said.

The three victims died on the spot, he said.

The police have seized the car and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, Rai said.

A case was registered and efforts are being made to arrest the driver who managed to flee, he added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG