Three persons accused of murder, rape and kidnapping escape from Ujjain jail

Ujjain, Dec 25 (PTI) Three persons accused of murder, rape and kidnapping escaped from Khachrod sub-jail in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, a police official said.

The three were involved in whitewashing and cleaning work at the sub-jail, located 5 kilometers from Khachrod, when they fled, he added.

"When the count of inmates was taken, the three were missing. The addresses and locations of the accused registered in the jail documents were raided but in vain. CCTV cameras in the vicinity and other routes are being examined, and a local informant network has also been activated," Khachrod police station in-charge Dhan Singh Nalvaya said.

He identified the three as Narayan Jat (31), accused of rape under POCSO Act, Govind (35), accused of murder, and Gopal Lal (22), accused of kidnapping and rape.

All efforts are being taken to apprehend the three, Ujjain Central Jail Superintendent Manoj Sahu said. PTI COR MAS BNM