Three persons booked for bullfighting event in Dombivali

Thane, Jan 20 (PT) A case has been registered in connection with a bullfighting event held in Dombivali in Thane district on January 19, a senior police official said on Monday.

The event took place at a ground in Sonarpada, after which the organisers and bull owners were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sectio 125B (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 111) Atul Zende said.

He identified the accused as Ambernath residents Roshan Dalvi and Ganesh Salvi as well as Barkya Madhavi of Kalyan. who are yet to be arrested.

Further probe is underway, the DCP added.