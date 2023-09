Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) Three persons have been booked for allegedly employing a 14-year-old girl in their homes as domestic help, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The three are residents of NRI Complex in Nerul and have been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, he said.

No one has been arrested in the case and further probe is underway, the NRI police station official added. PTI COR BNM BNM