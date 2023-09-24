Three persons booked for tanker explosion in which four were killed in Thane's Shahad

Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) A case of causing death by negligence and other offences was registered in connection with a tanker explosion in a company in Shahad in Thane district that killed four persons and left three injured, a police official said on Sunday.

The explosion took place on Saturday morning when the tanker was being inspected before being filled.

The Ulhasnagar police control room official said a criminal case under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions has been registered against three persons, though no arrest has been made.

The three persons comprise a member of the company's management, the tanker driver and owner, the official added.

A detailed probe is underway into the incident, he said.