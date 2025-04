Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) Three persons have been booked for allegedly trying to kill a 23-year-old woman in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The three, including two women and a man, are related to the victim, he added.

"The accused tried to kill her by forcing washing liquid into her mouth following an argument in her house. An FIR was registered on April 14. No one has been arrested so far," he added. PTI COR BNM