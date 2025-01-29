Three persons detained on apprehension of breach of peace in Jammu

Jammu, March 3 (PTI) Three persons were detained on Tuesday for attempting to instigate others, causing panic and apprehension of breach of peace at a bus stand area here, police said.

They were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

A police team led by Inspector Inderpal Singh detained Afnan from Srinagar, along with wife Saniya Shabier, and Sanjay Kumar from Majalta in Udhampur, for allegedly indulging in activities prejudicial to public peace and tranquillity, they said.

Upon questioning, the accused caused a disturbance and attempted to instigate others, causing panic and apprehension of breach of peace in the area, police said.

Considering the likelihood of further disturbance and to prevent cognizable offences, the three were arrested under preventive provisions and produced before the executive magistrate in Jammu, they added.

After examining the facts, the court issued detention orders, following which they were lodged in Kot Bhalwal district jail under judicial custody, police said.

Police reiterated its firm commitment to maintaining law and order and warned that strict action will continue against “anti-social” elements disrupting public harmony. PTI AB AB OZ OZ