Three persons die in lightning strikes in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) Three persons lost their lives in separate incidents when lightning struck them in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

The incidents took place in two villages in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad district when it was raining, they said.

Two persons died after being struck by lightning in an agricultural field while another man, who was standing under a tree, died in another lightning strike.

The deceased were aged between 26 to 40, police said.

The Met Centre of IMD here has forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy in Telangana on Sunday. PTI VVK ANE