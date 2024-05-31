Three persons die in paint factory blaze in TN's Tiruvallur

Chennai, May 31 (PTI) At least three persons died in a fire that broke out at a paint factory in Kakkalur industrial estate in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased were workers at the paint and thinner manufacturing factory.

One of them sustained severe head injuries when a portion of a shed collapsed in the blaze and he succumbed on the way to hospital, police said.

Four persons have been admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital with injuries, a senior police official said.

According to an official of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, the fire broke out this evening and immediately two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the flames. PTI JSP ANE