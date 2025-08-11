Three persons drown in 2 incidents in MP's Satna

Satna (MP), Aug 11 (PTI) Three persons have drowned in two separate incidents in a pond and a river in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Monday.

A man along with his nephew and another relative on Sunday went to take bath in Aghmarshan Kund, a pond located adjacent to the famous Dharkundi ashram here.

All the three started drowning in the pond which was filled to the brim due to rain, Dharkundi police station in-charge Shailendra Patel said.

Some people present at the spot tried to rescue the three persons, but could not save Aman Tripathi (24) and his nephew Ajay Pandey (18), the official said. Another relative of the victim was rescued with the help of local people and his condition was stable.

The bodies were later sent for post-mortem and a case was registered, the official said.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man drowned in a local river in Singhpur area after he lost balance and fell into it while immersing 'kajaliyan' (long grass), another official said.

Divers of the State Disaster Response Force pulled out the victim, Yogendra Kushwaha, from the water after hectic efforts for a few hours, but he was declared dead, the police said.

'Kajaliya', also known as Bhujariya or Bhujliya, is a festival celebrated in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of Madhya Pradesh on the second day of Raksha Bandhan. PTI COR MAS GK