Three persons drown in pond in MP's Maihar district

Maihar (MP), Mar 15 (PTI) Two boys and a man drowned in a pond in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, police said on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at Badal Tola pond in Kharamseda village under the Amarpatan police station limits in the afternoon, an official said.

Amarpatan police station in-charge KP Tripathi said four boys had gone for a bath in the pond when two of them started drowning.

On seeing this, a man, who was bathing his cattle nearby, tried saving the boys, but all three drowned in the process, he said.

He said the deceased were identified as Dilip Dwivedi (28), Bhagwat (10) and Shivanshu (14).

The official said villagers rushed the trio to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.