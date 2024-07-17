Three persons drown in two incidents in MP

Sheopur/Betul (MP), Jul 17 (PTI) Two minor boys and a man drowned in different incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur and Betul districts, police said on Wednesday.

In Sheopur, two cousins, aged 12 and 17, went for a bath in a rain-water filled stone mine in Occhapur village on Wednesday morning, Ochhapur police station in-charge Jai Singh Raghuvanshi said.

One of them ventured into the deep water while the other one tried to save him but both drowned, he said.

A person grazing cattle alerted villagers about the incident, he said.

The bodies were later fished out and sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

In Betul district, 39-year-old Guddu Kawanpure slipped into a well while fetching water from it in Masod village on Tuesday, Multai police station in-charge Rajesh Satankar said.

Some villagers later pulled him out but could not save his life, the police added. PTI COR ADU GK