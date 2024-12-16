Three persons held with two pistols in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Dec 16 (PTI) Two autorickshaw drivers and one more person were arrested allegedly with firearms, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.

They were held on a tip off by the Crime Branch on Sunday night, the Panvel Taluka police station official said.

"Kishore Dhadi and Yashwant Satre, both rickshaw drivers, and Rishikesh Lote were arrested, while their associate Arjun Jadhav managed to flee. We seized two pistols from them worth Rs 1.2 lakh. They planned to sell the firearms," he said.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act and further probe into this racket is underway, the official said. PTI COR BNM