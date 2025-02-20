Three persons held with whiskers, teeth of big cat, pangolin scales in Gondia

Gondia, Feb 20 (PTI) Three persons were arrested allegedly with whiskers and canine teeth of tiger/leopard as well as pangolin scales in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest department official said on Thursday.

They were held from Sadak Arjuni range on Wednesday on a tip-off received by Divisional Forest Officer P G Kodape (Vigilance), he said.

"The arrested persons have been identified as Vitthal Mangru Sarati, Harish Laxman Landge and Ghaynshyam Brahmankar. We recovered 22 big cat whiskers, tiger/leopard canine teeth, pangolin scales and a country-made revolver. They were booked under Wildlife Protect Act and a court has remanded them in custody till February 21," the official said. PTI COR BNM