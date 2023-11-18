Three persons, including couple, booked for cheating Navi Mumbai hospital

Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) A couple and one more person have been booked for allegedly cheating a hospital by siphoning off insurance money, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

One of the accused was working in the third party administrator (TPA) department of a hospital in Kharghar, while the other persons charged for cheating and criminal breach of trust are her husband and an associate, he said.

"She misappropriated funds related to insurance claims of patients while she was working in the hospital's TPA department between November 2022 and April this year. The total amount she allegedly siphoned off is Rs 8.25 lakh," the Kharghar police station official said.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM