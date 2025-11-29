Three persons killed, 11 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 11 injured in separate road accidents across Jharkhand over the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

In Gumla district, a three-year-old boy died after being hit by a car on the Ranchi-Gumla road within Sisai police station limits on Saturday morning.

Santosh Kumar Singh, officer-in-charge of the station, said the child succumbed to his injuries at Referral Hospital Sisai.

The boy was run over by an unidentified vehicle, and his body was later handed over to his family.

In Hazaribag district, a bus travelling from Ranchi to Patna overturned on NH-2 near Mahanitar village in Danua Bhanua valley leaving eight persons injured.

Saroj Choudhury, the officer-in-charge of Chouparan police station, said, "The injured were taken to the Chouparan Community Health Centre for treatment. All of them were discharged after first aid." In Ramgarh district, a truck caught fire in the accident-prone Chuttupalu valley on the Ranchi-Ramgarh highway after the vehicle first collided with an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into roadside rocks.

Ramgarh SDPO Parmeshwar Prasad said the truck and auto-rickshaw drivers were injured in this accident. The auto-rickshaw driver has been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment.

In Godda district, two persons were killed and another was injured after an unidentified vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle.

The accident occurred on NH-133 near Ghorichak More, under the jurisdiction of Belbadda police station.

Godda SDPO Chandra Shekhar Azad said, "Two persons died in the accident and another was grievously injured.” The deceased have been identified as Pintu Mandal (27) and Amit Kumar (28), both from Saadi village in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB