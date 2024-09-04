Three persons killed after coming in contact with electric farm fence in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Three persons on a motorcycle were electrocuted when they came in contact with an electric farm fence meant to thwart animals in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Wednesday, police said.
Kuchera SHO Mukesh Kumar said all three of them died on the spot in Egyar village.
Villagers and relatives are protesting outside the mortuary demanding compensation to the family. The administration and police officials are trying to convince the family and villagers, the SHO said.
The officer said that Harendra Meghwal (32), his wife Seema (25) Meghwal and mother Kanwarai (50) died on the spot due to the electric current. A case will be registered in the matter after investigation, he said.
The SHO said that the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Kuchera government hospital for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has expressed grief over the accident and demanded financial assistance from the state government.
Beniwal said on 'X', "The state government should provide immediate financial assistance to the dependents of the deceased. I have also directed the DISCOM officials to investigate the accident." PTI AG SKY SKY