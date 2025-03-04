Three persons killed in car accident

Kasaragod: Three persons were killed and another was seriously injured when the car they were traveling in crashed into a divider near the check post and overturned in this northern Kerala district, police said here on Tuesday.

They added that the accident occurred in Vamanjoor near Manjeshwar at around 10.45 pm on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Kishan Kumar, Janardhanan, and Arun.

Rathan, a resident of Uppinangady, Karnataka, was seriously injured and has been shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital.