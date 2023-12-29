Three persons sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for murder in Telangana

Karimnagar (Telangana) Dec 29 (PTI) A court here on Friday convicted three persons of murdering a person over a land dispute, and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life.

Jagtial Principal Sessions Judge G Neelima sent Pulla Lasmaiah, Mahesh and Gangavva to prison for life to undergo rigorous imprisonment and also ordered the three persons to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 each.

According to the prosecution, the three accused, who belong to Kurmapally village in Raikal police limits in Jagtial district, had land disputes with Pulla Poshalu, over which they axed him to death at his agricultural field on January 19, 2019. PTI CORR ANE