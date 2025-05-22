Three persons shot at in Patna

Patna, May 22 (PTI) Three persons were shot at by unidentified bike-borne armed assailants in Patna's Ranitalab area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at an award ceremony of a cricket match in Mahto Tola locality under the jurisdiction of Ranitalab police station at 12.30 am on Thursday, the police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Paliganj, Umeshwar Chaudhary told reporters, "According to eye-witnesses, four armed persons came on two bikes and started firing. The shooting left three persons injured….and the accused fled away. Police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. All three injured were taken to the hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger." The three persons have been identified as Anjani Singh (50), Dharmendra (50) and Raja Kumar (19).

Police recovered six bullets, one spent cartridge and a bike from the spot, the SDPO said, adding the matter is being further investigated. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Commenting on the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "The CM and BJP leaders have no concern for crimes which are being committed under the protection of the ruling government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Every day, Bihar is witnessing cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion, etc. Police have failed to perform its duty…criminals are moving freely.

"Police personnel torture innocent people only….people are being beaten at police stations. Police brutality and misconduct are resulting in Human rights violations. They beat innocent students." Referring to recent incidents of rats biting patients in government hospitals in the state, Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said, "The government which is not able to catch rats, cannot catch criminals. There is a havoc of rats in the state….rats drink seized booze in dry Bihar, they are causing holes in the embankment, they bite patients in government hospitals..." Recently state-run Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna landed in controversy after a specially abled patient undergoing treatment at the medical facility claimed that rats had bitten the toes of his right foot while he was asleep. PTI PKD RG