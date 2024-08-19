Three picnickers drown in river in Raigad district

Alibag, Aug 19 (PTI) Two brothers and their relative drowned in a river during a picnic in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Savitri river in Mahad on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The deceased, Munnawar Shahabuddin Nalband (38), his brother Dilawar (28) and their relative Zahid Zakir Patel (28), were residents of Mahabaleshwar and had come to Mahad for a picnic.

The trio entered the river for a swim but couldn't gauge the depth of the water and drowned, he said.

The local police carried out a search and rescue operation, and the bodies were fished out in the evening, the official said.