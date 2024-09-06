Three pilgrims die after train runs over them in Rajasthan's Karauli

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Three people, on a religious pilgrimage, were killed after they were run over by a train in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said Friday.

Shyam (14), Darshan alias Kalu (41) and Tarun (31) were hit by the Delhi-Indore Superfast Express near Neemoda station of Sapotra subdivision on Thursday night, Narauli Dang Station House Officer (SHO) Abjeet Kumar said.

The loco pilot informed the Neemoda station master about the incident, Kumar said, adding that the trio was going on a 'padyatra' (religious pilgrimage) from Gangapur to a temple in Ranthambore.

According to Kumar, they were walking on the railway track because of waterlogging at various places due to rain.

The victims were from Harijan Basti in Gangapur city and their families were informed on Friday morning, said. PTI AG OZ OZ OZ