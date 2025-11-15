Three pilgrims killed as car crashes on road circle in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 15(PTI) Three pilgrims were killed and four others critically injured when a car in which they were travelling crashed against the BC Road circle near here on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway early Saturday, police said.

The deceased -- Ramya (23), Ravi (64), and Nanjamma (75) -- are residents of Bengaluru, they said.

According to police, the group was travelling from Peenya in Bengaluru, to Udupi Sri Krishna Matha for a pilgrimage when the accident occurred.

Preliminary reports indicated that the car crashed with huge force on the BC Road circle, leaving the vehicle completely mangled. Ravi died on the spot, while the two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, a police official said.

The injured--Keerthi, Sushila, Bindu, and Prashanth--have been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru with critical injuries, he said.

Locals alleged that the newly constructed traffic circle, built as part of the BC Road--Addahole National Highway development project, is unscientific and has been the cause of several accidents in recent months.

The Bantwal Traffic Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. CORR AMP ADB