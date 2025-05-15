Three PLFI Naxals arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), May 15 (PTI) Three cadres of People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), have been arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Thursday.

All three were arrested from a forest area in Hadgarhwa village under the jurisdiction of Chandwa police station on Wednesday, they said.

"Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav got a tip-off about their activities. On the basis of the input, a team led by Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Arvind Kumar was constituted. The team conducted raids and arrested all three PLFI members when they arrived in the forest area in Hadgarhwa village for levy," according to a police statement.

The accused were identified as Santosh Oraon alias Tufan ji (24), Balak Ram alias Kabir ji (25) and Ashish Oraon (23). Two pistols, seven cartridges and seven mobile phones were seized from their possession, it stated.

Santosh Oraon was wanted in 23 cases and Balak Ram in nine cases related to various PLFI activities, the statement added.