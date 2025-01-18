Three poachers held for hunting wild pigs in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Three suspected poachers involved in hunting wild pigs were arrested in the Parikshitgarh area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The accused allegedly hunted wild pigs by laying nets near the Asilpur village. They were arrested and an FIR registered in this connection, they said.

Forest Range Officer Khushboo Upadhyay said the forest department received information on Friday that some people from Mishripur village were hunting wild pigs near Asilpur village.

Acting on the tip-off, a forest department team caught three men red-handed and seized meat, pig remains and weapons, she said.

Advertisment

The officer identified the arrested accused as Ashok, Vinod and Manoj.

A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, Upadhyay said. PTI COR CDN SZM SZM