Three police inspectors suspended for negligence after drug seizure in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Three police inspectors were suspended on Monday on grounds of negligence after they allegedly failed to prevent the storage of a massive drug cache within their respective jurisdictional limits, officials said on Monday.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh ordered the immediate suspension following a major drug seizure carried out by inter-state agencies recently, they said.

The suspended inspectors are attached to Kothanur, Avalahalli and Bagalur police stations, a senior police officer said.

The action was taken on grounds of alleged negligence, with the inspectors accused of failing to detect or prevent the storage of a large quantity of drugs in their jurisdiction, he said.

The disciplinary action comes in the wake of a recent joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, the Bengaluru City Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau led to the arrest of four persons in connection with the illicit manufacturing and trafficking of mephedrone and related precursor materials.

In total, 4.2 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 1.2 crore and 17 kg of precursor or raw material were seized, they said. PTI AMP ADB