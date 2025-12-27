Three police personnel booked for abetting suicide of man, who accused them of harassment

Latur, Dec 27 (PTI) A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against three police personnel in Latur district of Maharashtra as a 22-year-old man ended his life after posting a video in which he accused the trio of harassment, officials said.

The deceased, Imran Khalil Belure, a resident of Aurad Shahajani in Nilanga tehsil, died by suicide on Thursday evening, the police said.

According to police sources, Belure was booked in a case of theft a few years back.

Before killing himself, he posted a video on a social media platform accusing three policemen of harassment. Angry relatives and residents staged a sit-in outside Aurad Police Station till late Thursday night, demanding action against the policemen concerned, they said.

After the post-mortem on Friday, an accidental death was initially registered. However, the victim's relatives and several youths called for a shutdown, resulting in the closure of the marketplace. Additional police forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

In the evening, the body of the deceased was brought to the town under police security. The relatives reiterated their demand for action against the police personnel. Following assurances from the police that due legal action would be taken, the burial was carried out.

"Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against assistant police inspector Vitthal Durpade, constable Tanaji Tile and head constable Vilas Patodkar," said inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi of Aurad police station. PTI COR NP