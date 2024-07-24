Three policemen booked for extorting Rs 19 lakh from student in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Three policemen, including a sub-inspector rank officer, were booked for allegedly extorting Rs 19 lakh from a college student who runs an online delivery portal by threatening to trap him in a fake OTP fraud case, officials said on Wednesday.

A case under the sections of extortion and the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the three policemen -- Sub-inspector Brijesh Redhu and Head Constables Satish Kumar and Anil Yadav -- last week, they said.

The officials said the policemen were posted at Cyber Police Station in West Delhi's Hari Nagar.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in March last year when the complainant was called at the Cyber Police station in Hari Nagar in connection with a case of cheating allegedly by his online delivery company.

The victim in his complaint said that he along with his brother and a friend had gone to the police station where the accused policemen allegedly threatened them to arrest in a fake OTP fraud case.

The policemen allegedly abused them and also made vulgur comments of the photograph of the complainant's girlfriend, which was in his mobile phone. The complainant also alleged the policemen beat them for almost half an hour.

He said the accused policemen allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh to release them.

On the next day, when the complainant's father filed their missing complaint, the policemen allegedly asked them to pay the money.

The victim collected about Rs 19.5 lakh from his mother and brother's credit and debit cards and gave it to them.

A vigilance inquiry was initiated and subsequently, an FIR has been registered and further probe is underway, an officer said.

The police said the case of cheating was also being investigated. PTI ALK MNK MNK