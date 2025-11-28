Three policemen booked, suspended for harassing woman constable in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Three police personnel posted at the Dehat Kotwali police station here have been booked and suspended for allegedly harassing a woman constable during Holi celebration earlier this year, officials said on Friday.

According to police sources, the incident took place on March 15 during a Holi programme inside the police station premises, where staff members were playing with colours and dancing. After participating briefly, the woman constable had gone to the residence of her colleague, Pooja Bharti. She later returned to the women's help desk to collect a key.

At that time, constables Amit Kumar, Shailendra, and Pannalal allegedly approached her in an intoxicated state. The trio allegedly surrounded her on the pretext of applying colour, and attempted to forcibly smear her with colours, and misbehaved with her.

She later informed the then station in-charge about the incident, but allegedly no action was taken, officials said.

She later submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police (SP), following which an inquiry team was formed. The matter was subsequently escalated to the additional director general (ADG), Gorakhpur Zone. Acting on the ADG's directions, a case was registered against the three accused policemen.

SP Vikas Kumar said, "An FIR was registered against the three constables at Dehat police station on Thursday and they have been suspended. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated." PTI COR CDN MNK MNK