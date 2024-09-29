Three policemen sent to lines for thrashing RSS worker in UP's Deoria

Deoria(UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A head constable and two constables have been withdrawn from field duty for allegedly assaulting a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district when he went to lodge a complaint, police said on Sunday.

Salempur Circle House Officer Deepak Shukla said that the incident happened a few days ago when Rameshwar Tiwari, a resident of Bhikham Chhapra in Lar area, had gone to the Lar Police Station to lodge a complaint about a dispute with his relatives.

In a video circulated on social media on Thursday Tiwari purportedly claims that he and his daughter were assaulted in the police station.

He said the policemen allegedly pulled his daughter's hair and when he protested against it, they took him to the office of the Station House Officer and beat him up.

The matter was investigated and the allegations against the policemen were found to be true, Shukla said.

He said that Head Constable Umesh Chandra Yadav, Constable Ankit Yadav and Constable Kush Kumar Gond posted at Lar police station were sent to police lines by the Superintendent of Police on Saturday.

