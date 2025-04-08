Three policemen suspended over religious flag incident at UP Dargah

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) A sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended for negligence in duty in connection with a religious flag being hoisted at a dargah in Prayagraj’s Sikandra area, police said on Tuesday.

The action was taken based on the findings of an inquiry conducted by Additional DCP Pushkar Verma, a senior official said.

Those suspended include Bahariya outpost in-charge Ravi Katiyar and constables Anshu Kumar and Sunil Kumar Yadav.

A case was registered on Sunday against three named and several unidentified individuals over the incident, said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, deputy commissioner of police, Ganga Nagar.

One of the key accused, Manendra Singh, was reportedly leading the group. He was arrested on Monday and sent to jail.

The incident occurred on Sunday, on the occasion of Ram Navami, when a group of youths allegedly raised religious slogans with religious flags on the gate of Gazi Miyan Dargah.

Police intervened and dispersed the group.

Gunawat said the dargah houses five mausoleums and is visited by both Hindu and Muslim devotees who offer chadars as a mark of reverence.