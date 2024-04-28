Three puppies crushed to death by car in Palghar; case registered

Palghar, Apr 28 (PTI) Three stray puppies were crushed to death by a car in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver under section 429 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless cattle, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and provision of the Cruelty to Animals Act, an official said.

The incident occurred at a housing complex in Padmavati Nagar in Virar on Thursday night, he said.

The puppies were sleeping in the premises of the building when a car crushed them to death and sped away, the official said, adding that a probe has been initiated into the matter. PTI COR ARU