Three Rajasthan men held for duping Delhi resident of Rs 10 lakh in share trading fraud

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Three Rajasthan-based men have been apprehended for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 10.17 lakh on the pretext of online investments in share market, officials here said on Friday.

"On June 6, an online complaint was received from Kamal Bali, who said that on May 1, he came in contact with someone named Amelia on a messaging application. Bali claimed that he was cheated of money by Amelia on the pretext of online investment in share market," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Based on the information provided by the complainant, money trail was checked and a bank account was found, DCP Meena said, adding that Amelia was a fake name used by fraudsters.

"During analysis of the bank account transactions, it was found that an amount of Rs 75 lakh was transferred in the said account. On July 3, police nabbed first accused Vikram Singh (24) from Behror in Rajasthan," the DCP said.

Singh disclosed name of his associates during interrogation and raids were conducted, police said.

The same day, our team apprehended Murlidhar (27) from Jaipur (rural), the DCP said. Murlidhar had used his documents to open the bank account, he said.

According to DCP Meena, Murlidhar told the police that another accused, Devender Singh Shekhawat (25), used this bank account for all the fraudulent transaction.

"On Thursday (July 25), the police team nabbed Shekhawat, who runs a transport company in Rajasthan's Sahapura. One more accused, Rahul, who used to convert cheated money into cryptocurrency is on the run," the DCP said.

Further investigations are underway, he added.