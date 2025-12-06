Three rare Pallid Scops owls rescued in Mumbai, to be released into wild after treatment: Official

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Three Pallid Scops owls have been rescued from different locations in Mumbai and they will be released into their natural habitat after recovery, an official said on Saturday.

These owls are uncommon and rare in Mumbai, with not more than a dozen sightings being reported by wildlife and birding enthusiasts in the last one decade, animal welfare NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare founder Pawan Sharma said.

They have been admitted to clinics in Khar, Chembur and the one operated by RAWW for treatment and rehabilitation, he added.

"They are being treated and rehabilitated in consultation with the Maharashtra forest department and will be released into their natural habitat after recovery. Winters in Mumbai bring a lot of such migratory bird species. They mostly arrive at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Aarey forest as well as Thane Creek and Flamingo Sanctuary," Sharma said.

The Pallid Scops owl is small, pale and elusive species found in Middle East to Central Asia, often wintering in India, Pakistan and the Arab peninsula. PTI ZA BNM