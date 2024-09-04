Three relatives held for raping woman with mental health condition in Chhattisgarh

Janjgir (Chhattisgarh), Sep 4 (PTI) A woman living with a mental health condition was raped by three relatives in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged crime was committed on Monday in a village under Dabhra police station limits and the accused were arrested on Tuesday morning when the matter was reported to police, the official said.

The accused, who were drunk, took the woman in her early twenties, to a deserted house and raped her, the official said.

Sensing something suspicious was happening inside, some children playing outside the house alerted villagers. While two accused fled from the spot, the third person was caught and thrashed by the locals, he said.

After being informed by the villagers about the sexual assault, police traced the two other accused. A police team was immediately sent to the village and the three accused were arrested, he said.

According to the villagers, the accused men are relatives of the rape survivor and two of them were allegedly involved in the illegal sale of country-made liquor, he said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further probe is on, the official added. PTI COR TKP MVG NR