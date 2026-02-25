Three rescued from malfunctioning lift in Delhi's Dwarka; no injuries

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Three persons were rescued safely after they were trapped inside a lift at an apartment complex in southwest Delhi, a fire services official said on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident, which took place at Akshardham Apartments in Dwarka Sector-11, was reported around 3.20 am.

A rescue team rushed to the spot and found three men stuck inside the malfunctioning lift.

A rescue operation was initiated and all three were extracted safely, the officer said.

The rescued persons were identified as Vivek (26), Prabhat (30) and Harsh (22). No injuries were reported in the incident. PTI BM SMV SMV ARB ARB