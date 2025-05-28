Three revenue officials held for bribery in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district

Thane, May 28 (PTI) Three revenue department officials from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting bribes in connection with the addition of a name in land records, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The accused have been identified as circle officer Amit Shigwan and talathi Srinivas Srirame from Mhapral, and Maruti Bhosle, a peon at the deputy treasury office, Mandangad, said a release by Avinash Patil, deputy superintendent of police of ACB’s Ratnagiri branch.

The complainant wanted to have his wife’s name added to the official records concerning a plot that he had recently purchased.

Bhosale offered to get the work done through Shigwan and Srirame and demanded Rs 50,000. Of the amount, he collected Rs 45,000 but didn’t pass on any money to the two officials, ACB said.

Later, Shigwan allegedly blocked the work, saying the full amount of Rs 50,000 was not received, prompting the complainant to meet the trio.

Shigwan then demanded another Rs 30,000 from the complainant to update the records, the ACB official said.

After being alerted, the ACB laid a trap and caught Shigwan for accepting Rs 30,000. “Shigwan had kept Rs 15,500 for himself and given Rs 14,500 to Srirame,” the ACB official said.

All three have been arrested, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NR