Three revenue personnel suspended for dancing with bar dancers in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Three revenue personnel were suspended late Thursday evening for allegedly dancing with bar dancers in the farewell ceremony after the retirement of the tehsildar of the Lalganj tehsil of the district.

Tehsil Lalganj Sub-District Magistrate Nancy Singh said on Thursday that on the retirement of Dhirendra Singh, a dance was organised in the tehsil premises on Wednesday night at the farewell ceremony, in which revenue personnel were dancing on obscene songs When the video of the programme went viral, District Magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan took cognisance of the matter and after investigation suspended the president of Lalganj Tehsil Lekhpal union head Krishna Kumar Saroj, Lekhpal Sanjay Yadav and Collection Amin Brijendra Bahadur Singh. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK