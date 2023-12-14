Three rickshaw drivers arrested for looting passenger

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) Three autorickshaw drivers have been arrested for allegedly looting a passenger, a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police official said on Thursday.

On December 9, an Ahmedabad-based man travelling in a rickshaw was stopped by two motorcycle borne persons and ornaments worth Rs 1.75 lakh were looted from him, he said.

He said a probe led to the arrest of Pradeep Sawadkar, Jiaullah Sonu Nizad Khan and Arshad Bashid Khan, all rickshaw drivers.

"The looted items have been recovered, while the rickshaw and motorcycle have been confiscated. Further probe is underway," the Kashimira police station official added. PTI COR BNM BNM