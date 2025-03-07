Three robbers arrested after encounter with police in Noida

Noida (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Noida Police arrested three notorious robbers after an encounter on Friday morning and allegedly recovered from them mobile phones, motorcycles, and illegal weapons looted from various places, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone I Rambadan Singh said, “A police team of Sector 126 police station was doing routine checking by putting up a barricade near Kalindi Kunj on Friday morning, when it saw three people riding two motorcycles. On suspicion, police signalled them to stop but they started running." The DCP said police chased and surrounded the criminals, after which they allegedly fired at police and were injured in retaliatory fire. They have been identified as Irshad (21), Naseem (22), Sumit (21) - all residents of Shastri Park in Delhi.

During interrogation, they allegedly admitted to committing several robberies in the National Capital Region (NCR), he said. PTI COR DIV MNK MNK