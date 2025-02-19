Three Rohingyas arrested in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Three Rohingyas from Myanmar were arrested in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

Based on credible information, police found the three Rohingyas, including a married couple, in the age group of 20-22, employed at a farmhouse in Rajapur mandal on February 18, they said.

Police said they seized one Indian passport, Aadhaar card besides ID cards of Bangladesh from the possession of three Rohingyas.

One of them had "illegally" entered India in 2012, and was found to have brought a Rohingya couple from Bangladesh in 2024, promising them jobs after collecting money. The three were found working at a farmhouse in Mahabubnagar for over eight months.

The man had worked in Hyderabad before traveling to Saudi Arabia using an Indian passport, and later returned to India in 2022, eventually going to Bangladesh.

Authorities suspect that the individuals may have procured Indian passports and Aadhaar cards by submitting fabricated documents, and the police are currently investigating the matter.

A case under relevant sections of BNS, Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act was registered. PTI VVK VVK ROH