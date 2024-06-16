Three run over by train in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed after being run over by a train near a railway station in Nimbahera in Rajasthan's Chittoragarh district, police said on Sunday Nimbahera Kotwali Station House Officer Ramsumer Meena said the three could not hear the train approaching due to loud music emanating from a nearby temple on Saturday night.

While 45-year-old Mohanlal Dhobi died in a district hospital, his wife Lalita (40) and another relative Devshree (35) died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.PTI AG DV DV