Three run over by train in TN

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) A man and his two daughters were run over by a train on Sunday at suburban Veppampattu, Government Railway Police said.

Advertisment

According to the GRP, the man and his children 'trespassed' and while crossing the railway track, they were hit by an express train. "The man and his children did not notice the train and they were killed," a jurisdictional GRP official said.

Local people held a protest demonstration alleging inordinate delay in construction of a road over bridgesubways. Such infrastructure is essential to help prevent such accidents, they said.

Veppampattu, a suburb of Chennai, is near Tiruvallur town. PTI VGN KH